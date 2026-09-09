The leader of "Continuing Change" Assen Vassilev published a comment on Iliyana Yotova's candidacy for the presidential elections and some of the decisions of the "Radev" government from July.

"Safe hands and an independent voice? Let's see the decisions.

On July 22, 2026, the parliamentary groups of Radev and the MRF voted to involve Bulgaria in a military operation for the first time since 2003. Ms. Yotova approved. Iran put Bezmer on the map with its military goals. We kept Bulgaria from war for 5 years, Radev brought us into it in 2 months with the approval of Mrs. Yotova.

On July 24, 2026, the parliamentary groups of Radev and the MRF approved a budget that freezes incomes, takes away workers' rights and hits businesses. Mrs. Yotova approved it and did not veto it despite arguments of unconstitutionality and over 32,000 signatures of Bulgarian citizens. To date, all opinions of lawyers, the Supreme Judicial Council, the Supreme Bar Council and the Union of Judges in Bulgaria say that the budget provisions violate the constitution. Instead of protecting Bulgarian citizens, Mrs. Yotova promulgated a budget that puts citizens on drip irrigation, and feeds the oligarchy with a hose.

Bulgaria needs a truly independent president. From a president who will not talk about independence while carrying out someone else's will and will not present fear as reason.

And most of all, from a president who will stand on the side of Bulgarian citizens and business, and not on the side of the oligarchy and the old nomenclature of State Security.

Let's not let them lie to us again," he wrote on his Facebook profile.