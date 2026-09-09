Yordan Ivanov: September 9 is the greatest national catastrophe

It is easy to superimpose propaganda suggestions on the living trauma of collective memory, to exploit nostalgia, said the MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ in a declaration from the parliamentary rostrum Yordan Ivanov on the occasion of September 9.

On September 9, 1944, the Soviet Union declared war on Bulgaria, said Ivanov.

“The coup, carried out on September 8-9, overthrew the Muraviev cabinet, which at that time had already declared war on the Hitlerite bloc, the Nazi troops on Bulgarian territory were disarmed, and negotiations with the USA and Great Britain to exit the war had begun“, Ivanov pointed out.

A Stalinist government was installed in power, which began to administer justice with laws and regulations, he said, adding that such a regulation-law was the Law on the People's Court.

“In one day, three regents, 67 members of parliament, 22 ministers, generals, colonels, and public figures were sentenced to death. The sentences pronounced are 147. The color of the nation was shot in front of a nameless pit from the bombings in front of the central cemeteries“, he said.

In the words of Yordan Ivanov, the greatest national catastrophe is happening. The most shameful and dark period for the Bulgarian statehood in our recent history is beginning, he added.

The criminal communist dictatorship took away the freedom of Bulgarian citizens and humiliated their human dignity, the MP pointed out. The European path of our country, predetermined back in the 19th century by the builders of modern Bulgaria, was blocked by a high red wall, he added.

The National Assembly of Bulgaria has an assessment of this date and it is condemnable, said Yordan Ivanov.

We, the Bulgarian democrats, have made enormous efforts in searching for a way to overcome the wounds of political violence in the past and achieve national reconciliation such as Bulgarian society needs, Ivanov pointed out. “But in these efforts we remained alone. The silence we received from President Radev in 2018 was also indicative, when we called for a team of Bulgarian historians and foreign experts to be selected under the auspices of the presidential institution to prepare a comprehensive report on the history of political violence in Bulgaria,“ he said.

Today we can understand better than ever why we received this silence, said Ivanov.

The democratic forces condemn political violence in all its forms. A tribute to the victims of the red terror, said Yordan Ivanov from the rostrum.