Radev leaves for Paris for the International Space Summit

Prime Minister Rumen Radev is leaving for Paris, where today and tomorrow he will participate in the International Space Summit. This was announced by the government press service.

The Prime Minister will also be a guest at the official reception given by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

In the presence of Rumen Radev and Emmanuel Macron, a memorandum of understanding will be signed today between the Bulgarian space company „EnduroSat“ and the French „Arianspace“.

On the Bulgarian side, the document will be signed by the CEO of „EnduroSat“ Raycho Raychev, and on the side of „Arianspace“ - CEO David Cavaoles.

During his visit to Paris, the Prime Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings. He will also visit the data center of “Eclairion“.

The International Space Summit is taking place in Paris on September 9 and 10.

Representatives of 120 countries have been invited to the forum. Russia, Iran and North Korea are not among the invited.

The meeting will be held under the glass roof of the “Grand Palais“ in the French capital.