SDVR: Around 1,700 police officers will guard the battle between Levski and CSKA for the Bulgarian Super Cup

SDVR gave its traditional briefing before the Eternal Derby between Levski and CSKA. This time the clash is for a trophy - the Bulgarian Super Cup, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the National Stadium in the capital, BNT reports.

"In connection with the sporting event - security has been busy for about 12 hours. For the information of the fans, a zone will be set up around the sports facility. Spectators will be allowed in at separate checkpoints, then there will be a check by two security companies that we have been working with for a long time. Fans with sharp objects, weapons, pyrotechnics, etc. will not be allowed in. The sports facility has not yet been inspected. The video surveillance system will be used carefully to identify people who are committing anti-social acts. A fairly high level of spectator interest is expected. A temporary stoppage of traffic is possible, but it will be restored in a timely manner, "explained the head of the "Mass Events" sector of the State Security Directorate, Chief Inspector Ivan Georgiev.

According to him, the last matches between Levski and CSKA were held with respect between the teams.

"We managed to find almost everything. I hope the fans did not get any surprises. There will be checks, we will also let in service dogs. There were no serious violations in the last derbies, so we have no doubts. There were technical problems with some of the cameras, but they are all intact and working perfectly at the moment," he assured.

In addition to the final of the Bulgarian Super Cup in football, the European Volleyball Championship also begins today.

"Around 1,700 people will take care of the football match. There are separate police officers for the other event (ed. - the Bulgaria - North Macedonia match from EuroVolley). The last matches really had a respect between the fans of the two teams," Ivan Georgiev also said.