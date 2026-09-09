CEC assigns GRAO to verify the citizenship of candidates for president and vice president

The Central Election Commission (CEC) assigns the General Directorate "Civil Registration and Administrative Services" (GRAO) to verify the candidates for president and vice president in the elections on October 25, 2026 with regard to the citizenship acquired at the time of their birth, the CEC press center announced, reported by BTA.

To carry out the verification, the CEC provides GRAO with the candidate lists in a structured electronic form. The verification is carried out in the order of entry of the proposals in the Commission's register. The verification must be completed by September 24.

The decision is subject to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court through the CEC within three days of its announcement.