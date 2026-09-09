The parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" submitted its proposals for members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota, the party informed, quoted by Nova TV.

The candidates for members of the SJC meet the criteria for high professional and moral qualities adopted with the latest amendments to the Judiciary Act. The nominations are of individuals with high professional and academic training, but also with real practical experience in the judicial system. Leading criteria in the selection of candidates are their independence and integrity.

"Progressive Bulgaria" nominates candidates who were not involved in corruption scandals and whose actions did not give grounds for doubting their integrity. The parliamentary group recognized three candidates from the initiative proposals of professional and civil organizations.

The party specified that talks are continuing for support of the candidates with all political forces, with the exception of GERB-SDF and MRF.

The proposals of “Progressive Bulgaria” are distributed by colleges, as follows:

Judicial College:

Silvia Dimitrova Tsanova

Kalin Kirilov Batalski

Ivan Hristov Ranchev

Petyo Dimitrov Slavov

Mihail Alexandrov Malchev

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Aneta Metodieva Antonova

Prosecutor College:

Prof. Dr. Ekaterina Salkova Getova

Ivan Georgiev Kalibatsev

Milena Asenova Karagyozova

Stefan Emilov Milev

Krassimir Stefanov Komsalov

The full list of candidates will be published on the website of the National Assembly after checking their documents for compliance.