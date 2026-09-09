Martin Dimitrov: Yotova will not dare to stop a single wrong decision of Radev. Gyurov has the knowledge to be a corrective

I support the candidacy of Andrey Gyurov for president of Bulgaria. He is a serious economist, with a vision for the country, who can say "no" when necessary, to fight for an extension of the European path and to be a strong corrective to the government. This was said by the deputy from “Democratic Bulgaria” Martin Dimitrov on the air of "The Day Live" on NOVA NEWS.

He indicated that he will not participate in Gyurov's initiative committee, but supports him.

According to Dimitrov, our country does not need such a strong concentration of power, referring to a possible victory of Iliyana Yotova in the battle for “Dondukov” 2 and the majority in the National Assembly, namely from the “Progressive Bulgaria” group.

“When they make mistakes - who will tell them “no”, asked Dimitrov. “Yotova will not dare to stop a single wrong decision by Radev and the government. That is why it is important that Gyurov, who has the knowledge and courage to be corrective, be president,”, the MP added.

”Radev's government looks like the closest to Moscow in the entire European Union. This has never been and is a serious problem that must be solved”, Dimitrov also said.

The politician also explained that he knows Gyurov, but has not met Georgi Kandev. However, he stressed that Kandev is a good choice, as he has the professional training, which is particularly useful in the current foreign policy conditions.

Incomes, economy and budget

Dimitrov also commented on incomes in our country. He pointed out that they can grow if there is growth in the economy, but it should be between 5 and 8%. And then pensions can also be increased, he added.

The politician believes that "Progressive Bulgaria" will delay the draft budget for next year, as "they are in a weak position". And he specified – the deficit and expenses have been "omitted". He was categorical that a deficit of 5.7% raises prices. And he also asked how they will fight prices with such a high deficit.

Dimitrov recommended reducing the debt and deficit and then talking about prices. The politician was categorical that the deficit should be below 2% and measures should be taken to grow the economy.

Foreign policy

Dimitrov was categorical that Bulgaria's most important partner is the European Union, and we look as if we cannot be relied on. He once again emphasized that the Bulgarian government is "pro-Moscow", giving as an example the blocking of part of the EU sanctions against Russia and the departure from the "Coalition of the Willing".