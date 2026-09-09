Neynski: Yotova speaks of a clash between two Slavic peoples, but omits that one people attacked the other

I expect the Bulgarian president to have clear positions and to defend the Bulgarian geopolitical orientation as it is. Andrey Gyurov's vision is close to mine and in this sense I accepted to participate in his cabinet and now I support him as a presidential candidate. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on bTV by former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nadezhda Neynski, quoted by novini.bg.

Yesterday's speech by the president and presidential candidate Iliana Yotova went one step further than my expectations. There were several theses that troubled me. First, Prime Minister Rumen Radev, and now she said that Bulgaria should not be in the Coalition of the Willing, but should work for peace in Ukraine. Negotiations in themselves are not a strategy, it is important for her to explain how she imagines this peace. The Coalition of the Willing helps a country that is attacked to defend itself. She talks about a clash between two Slavic peoples, but she fails to say that one Slavic people attacked the other. There cannot be an equal sign here, as the president and presidential candidate are trying to do. She talks about dialogue with Russia, but it is not clear what kind of dialogue. If there are negotiations, without deterring Russia, these negotiations will serve the interests of the stronger country. If sanctions do not act as a deterrent, Russia will defeat Ukraine much more easily, Neynsky said.

Bulgaria's national security is determined by which side the country stands on. Bulgaria's national security depends on the Black Sea, as well as on preventing borders from being changed by force. If Bulgaria allows the normalization of changing borders by force, it is acting against its own interest, because tomorrow someone may want to change our borders as well, the former foreign minister pointed out.

The European Union, along with solidarity with Ukraine, also protects its own security. I do not accept the policy of isolationism here. In addition, relations with the United States must be strategic, not conjunctural. Regardless of who is in power in the United States, the relationship with the United States and NATO is very important. We must be predictable allies. Bulgaria needs light, clarity and predictability. We do not have the potential to determine world politics. Our strength should be in protecting our interests, emphasized Nadezhda Neynski.

In her words, the fact that GERB will not nominate a candidate will allow some of the party's supporters to vote conscientiously in the presidential elections.

Some of them will support Yotova, but I expect another part to support Gyurov as well. In such moments, it is very important for a person to overcome their emotions. There are many important things in life that predetermine the lives of us, our children and our grandchildren. I believe that the presidential elections are one such moment. The clash will be left and right in terms of what kind of Bulgaria we want to have - whether a Bulgaria that wants to gravitate towards the Russian orbit and is lowering itself, or a Bulgaria with self-confidence, a Bulgaria with a clear assessment of its advantages, Bulgaria with its intelligent people and Bulgaria that knows what it wants. Because if you don't know what you want, there is no way to achieve it. Everyone has a head on their shoulders and must decide what is better for the future of their children, Neynsky also said.