Brothers aged 17 and 18 died in a crash on the Smolyan-Smilyan road

Two boys aged 17 and 18 died in a serious crash this night on the Smolyan-Smilyan road.

The car in which they were traveling from Smilyan to Smolyan was moving at high speed on a straight section. The car skidded, spun and hit an oncoming car.

There were a total of four boys from Smilyan in the car.

The two dead are brothers. The other two have been examined and released for home treatment.

The driver of the other car, 62 years old, is in hospital. He has fractures to his leg and collarbone. Both drivers have been tested for alcohol and drugs, their samples are negative.