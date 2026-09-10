Stoyanov has allowed the passage of foreign military forces through Bulgaria

The Minister of Defense has notified the National Assembly of orders issued, with which he has permitted the passage through the territory of our country of allied and foreign armed forces, as well as the sending of military personnel abroad to participate in exercises. This was announced at the opening of the plenary session on Thursday by the Speaker of the Parliament, Mihaela Dotsova.

Dimitar Stoyanov sent the notification in implementation of the Defense Act and the Act on the Passage through and Residence on the Territory of Bulgaria of Allied and Armed Forces.

And in the plenary hall, the deputies continue to consider amendments to the Consumer Protection Act at second reading, some of which are related to distance contracts.