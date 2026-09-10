The Ministry of Interior and the National Agency for National Health Insurance (DANS) have broken up a scheme to drain the NHIF funds through fictitious sales of expensive medicines

The Ministry of Interior and the National Agency for National Health Insurance (DANS) have broken up a scheme to drain the NHIF funds, NOVA has learned. The two institutions are conducting a joint operation against the draining of funds through fictitious sales of expensive medicines. According to initial data, the damage caused is serious.

Police officers and employees of the Agency entered dozens of addresses throughout the country.

The medicines were reported as sold through referrals, the funds were paid for from the NHIF budget, and later the medicines were resold abroad. Thus, not only was money siphoned off, but prerequisites were also created for a shortage of important medicines on the Bulgarian market.

The action is taking place in the city of Sofia and Sofia region, as well as the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kyustendil, Pleven, Ruse, Silistra, Stara Zagora and Shumen. Dozens of addresses are being checked.

The checks are aimed at pharmacies and warehouses for medicinal products and aim to identify and document violations and illegal practices related to the diversion of expensive medicines and their subsequent sale outside the country.