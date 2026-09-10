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Train and truck collided in Vratsa

Train and truck collided in Vratsa

Traffic between Beli Izvor and Vratsa stations has been temporarily suspended

Sep 10, 2026 19:03 45

Train and truck collided in Vratsa - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A train and a truck collided on the Vratsa ring road, near the "Kulata" neighborhood, the bTV correspondent reported.

Traffic between Beli Izvor and Vratsa stations has been temporarily suspended due to the incident on the railway.

Expect details.


Bulgaria