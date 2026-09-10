The heads of the regional directorates of the Ministry of Interior in Ruse and Razgrad have been replaced

Two reshuffles in the leadership of the regional directorates of the Ministry of Interior in Ruse and Razgrad come into effect on September 10. Senior Commissioner Petar Vanev takes over the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Ruse, and the previous acting director there, Senior Commissioner Diyan Minkov, returns to head the police in Razgrad. The appointments were made by order of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The two directors were presented to the staffs of the respective directorates by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kaloyan Miltenov and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov.

Peter Vanev takes over the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs - Ruse

The new director of the police in Ruse, Petar Vanev, previously headed the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs - Razgrad. He was born in 1981 in Ruse, graduated from the English Language School “Geo Milev“ in the city and the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sofia.

His career in the system began in the “Criminal Police“ of the Fifth Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He subsequently worked in the unit for crimes related to motor vehicles. Since 2008, he has continued his professional career at the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs - Ruse, where he works in the "Countering Criminal Crime" sector, and in 2019 he became its head.

Between 2021 and January 2026, Vanev headed the Regional Directorate in Dve Mogili. In February of this year, he was appointed Director of the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs - Razgrad, from where he is now returning to Ruse.

Vanev has a number of international training and specializations. He has completed Europol courses related to countering car theft and trafficking, football hooliganism, and working with the Schengen Information System. He also studied at the National School for Police Officers in Cannes-Ecluse, France, as well as at the International Law Enforcement Academy ILEA in Budapest.

He holds a master's degree from the Military Academy "G. S. Rakovski" in "Organization and Management of Corporate Security" and from the National Military University "Vasil Levski" in "National Security". He graduated from the program "Leadership and Entrepreneurship" at Babson College in Boston, as well as training at the Police Academy in Dubai and the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he received a professional diploma in "Innovation and Leadership in the Police".

Diyan Minkov returns to head the Razgrad police

Senior Commissioner Diyan Minkov, who has been temporarily heading the Ruse Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs since the end of February, is returning to Razgrad. This is not his first term at the head of the Razgrad police - he was already the director of the structure between 2021 and 2023.

During his presentation, Lyubomir Nikolov emphasized that the priorities and tasks before the Ministry of Internal Affairs are clearly defined and expressed his expectation that work on them will continue. According to him, no "tremors" are expected in the directorate, as Minkov has known the employees for years and already has experience as its manager.

Diyan Minkov was born on August 23, 1977 and graduated from the University of Ruse "Angel Kanchev" in 2000 with a degree in "Mechanical Engineering". He joined the Ministry of Interior in 2004 as an employee in the "Economic Police" in Razgrad. He subsequently held various positions and held leadership positions in the direction of countering economic crime.

In 2021, he became Deputy Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior Affairs - Razgrad and Head of the "Criminal Police" Department, and later headed the entire directorate. From August 2023 to February 2026, he worked in the unit that assists the Minister of Internal Affairs on strategic issues related to national security. On February 27 of this year, Minkov was temporarily reappointed as Director of the Regional Department of Internal Affairs - Ruse.