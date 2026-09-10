Three doctors go to court after death of 6-year-old boy in Plovdiv

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment against three doctors - two anesthesiologists and a dentist, accused in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy in a Plovdiv clinic.

The child died on April 4, 2025 after dental surgery, the prosecutor's office press service reported.

The case sparked protests in the city after it became clear that the child had been under full anesthesia for 4 hours.

The anesthesiologists are accused of causing the child's death after failing to consider age and body weight and failing to recognize life-threatening complication complication.

The dentist performed dental treatment on minor patients under general anesthesia, including the 6-year-old child, without the hospital having permission for this medical activity.