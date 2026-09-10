The information reported by British media that Russian military personnel are training in Bulgaria to fight in Ukraine is false and only aims to sensationalize.

This is stated by the international training center "Alpha Metal", referred to as a training camp, writes BNR.

"Alpha Metal" has an international center for special training in security and protection, located near the Gabrovo village of Mezhdeni. The center has been operating since 2008, and the base is a former military airport.

Training is conducted for both civilians and specialized structures that conduct their tactical training. Courses are offered for drone operators, snipers, personal security, first aid and others, and the center's clients come from all over the world, says Veneta Arabova, who is responsible for public relations.

The company denies the information about training Russian military personnel.

"We had in the past until 2020, when there was the first wave of Covid. Since then, we have not had any real Russian citizens or Russian companies to work with, even less after 2022," Arabova said.

According to her, the publication in the "Daily Mail" aims only at sensation, but it is not excluded that it is a malicious act on the part of competitors.

"We denied everything they claim, they don't even claim it. They assume some things and they themselves write in the article that they could not confirm it, but they contacted us. We explained to them that absolutely everything is verifiable in a completely official way, because we work with the services. They showed no interest in visiting us," specifies Veneta Arabova, who is responsible for public relations at "Alfa Metal".

Earlier, "Daily Mail" and "Daily Telegraph" reported data that veterans of the British special forces and the US Navy are training Russians to fight in Ukraine in a military camp in Bulgaria. Because of the publications, the "Democratic Bulgaria" announced that he would request a hearing with the heads of the special services.