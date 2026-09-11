Road situation: Summary of traffic, repairs and traffic police

The republican road network in the country is completely passable, but drivers should drive with increased caution due to active repair activities and increased control by the “Traffic Police“, informs the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API).

Repairs and restrictions by RIA

From the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (api.bg) report that until the end of today, a temporary traffic organization is being introduced in certain sections of AM “Thrace“ and AM “Struma“ on the territory of Sofia region. The restrictions are imposed due to planned mowing of lawns and cleaning of roadside ditches. Traffic is being redirected in stages and regulated with the appropriate signaling. Drivers are urged to keep a safe distance and reasonable speed.

Passage on road II-81 has been restored in the section Barziya - Buchin Prohod, where traffic was previously impeded due to a broken-down heavy truck.

Traffic at the borders

According to information from the General Directorate of the “Border Police“, current as of this morning, traffic at the larger checkpoints in the country is intense. The traffic for trucks at the exit of the border with Romania at the “Dunav Most“ (Ruse) and the “Kardam“ checkpoints is very busy. Traffic on the Bulgarian-Turkish border at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint also remains heavy for light and heavy goods vehicles entering our country. On the borders with Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia, crossing is carried out in a normal mode.

Black statistics of the Ministry of Interior: Fires and accidents

Over the past 24 hours, the teams of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Protection of the Population“ (GDPBZN) to the Ministry of Internal Affairs have liquidated a total of 155 fires in the country. The incidents resulted in two people dying, and two others were seriously injured and hospitalized. The units responded to a total of 195 reports of accidents, with the majority of fire disasters being registered in dry grass, stubble and forest vegetation.

In parallel, the Traffic Police and the “Traffic Police“ (mvr.bg) are reporting a serious number of road accidents. In the last 24 hours, 15 severe crashes where two people died, and 20 citizens were injured with varying degrees of injuries. Dozens of minor traffic accidents with material damage, but no injuries, have been registered in the capital.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross informs (pss-bg.bg) that the conditions for mountain tourism today are excellent. The weather in most of the mountain ranges is calm, sunny and clear, and temperatures vary between 8 and 15 degrees.

Despite the favorable weather, mountain rescuers advise tourists to move only on marked paths, to wear appropriate equipment and to charge the batteries of their mobile phones. In the event of an incident, citizens should immediately seek help through the Single European Emergency Number 112.