Following the large-scale operation by the Ministry of Interior and the National Agency for National Security against a scheme to embezzle funds from the Health Insurance Fund, more information is expected from the investigators today, Nova TV reports. Yesterday it was not clear who participated in the scheme in question and how many million euros the Health Insurance Fund was damaged.
The investigation is checking data on fictitious sales of expensive medicines. They were reported as being sold through referrals, the funds were paid by the Health Insurance Fund, and later the medicines were resold abroad. Thus, not only were funds embezzled, but prerequisites were created for a shortage of important medicines on the Bulgarian market.
The Ministry of Interior and the National Agency for National Security continue the investigation into the embezzlement of the National Health Insurance Fund
The investigation is checking data on fictitious sales of expensive medicines. They were reported as being sold through referrals, the funds were paid by the Health Insurance Fund, and later the medicines were resold abroad.
Sep 11, 2026 07:18 60
Following the large-scale operation by the Ministry of Interior and the National Agency for National Security against a scheme to embezzle funds from the Health Insurance Fund, more information is expected from the investigators today, Nova TV reports. Yesterday it was not clear who participated in the scheme in question and how many million euros the Health Insurance Fund was damaged.