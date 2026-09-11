Six ministers will take part in Friday's parliamentary control, reports novini.bg.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Plamen Abrovski, Ivan Shishkov, Iva Petrova, Georgi Peev and Evtim Miloshev will appear before the deputies on September 11.

Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov will answer one question from MP Atanas Slavov.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski will answer two questions from MPs Lyuben Ivanov and Ailin Pehlivanova.

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov will answer 11 questions posed by Lyuben Ivanov, Georgi Georgiev and Kosta Stoyanov, Anna Bodakova, Tomislav Donchev, Ivo Tsanev, Stella Ilieva, Ivelin Parvanov.

Minister of Energy Iva Petrova will answer one question from MP Petar Petrov.

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev will answer one question from MP Petar Petrov.

Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev will answer four questions from MPs Lyuben Ivanov, Ivo Mihaylov, Vessela Momcheva-Town, Angel Yanchev and Krastyo Vrachev.

Due to urgent commitments, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev and the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova will not participate in the parliamentary control session.

Due to an urgent official commitment, the Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov will not participate in the parliamentary control.

Due to an urgent matter, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava will not participate in the control session. Petrova-Chamova, as well as the Minister of Education and Science Georgi Valchev.