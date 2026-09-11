NRIC Analysis: The signaling at the railway crossing where a truck and a passenger train collided was in working order

Train traffic has already been restored on the Vratsa - Beli Izvor section after the serious accident that blocked traffic in the area for hours yesterday. A heavy truck crashed into a passenger train at a guarded railway crossing in Vratsa. No one was injured in the incident, but serious material damage was caused, and train traffic was temporarily suspended.

According to the National Company “Railway Infrastructure”, the cause of the collision was a gross violation by the truck driver. The analysis shows that the signaling at the crossing was in working order, reports BNT.

Plamen Dobrev – Director of the "Train Traffic and Capacity Management" division at NRIC: “The reason is absolutely clear – this is a violation by the driver of the heavy goods vehicle of the Road Traffic Act. Our analysis shows that the level crossing signaling is working. An audible and visual signal was given during the accident.“

He emphasized that the red light and the audible signal worked, which means that passing through the level crossing is prohibited.

Plamen Dobrev: “There is a "Stop" sign, there is an audible signal, there is a visual signal. Drivers of vehicles must stop before entering the crossing area, look around, look at the signaling and only then cross when it is permissive.“

The incident once again raised the question of whether the crossing should be additionally secured with a barrier. According to the regional governor of Vratsa, such a measure would limit the risk of new incidents.

Rosen Mihaylov – regional governor of Vratsa: “I would like the crossing to be secured with a mechanical barrier. At least that way, I believe, the possibility would be reduced, even if the drivers are irresponsible, to be restricted from crossing the crossing.“

However, residents of the area also point out another problem on site - the visibility of the signaling in bright sunlight and the audibility of the sound signal.

Venera Petrova – resident of the area: “I haven't noticed any problems with the light and sound signaling. The only problem is that when the sun shines against the signaling, it is not visible as brightly from afar. And the same goes for the sound signaling - it is not heard when there is music in the car and the windows are closed.“

After the accident, the passengers were taken off the train and transported by bus. A total of six trains were affected, and the delays reached 340 minutes.

Plamen Dobrev: “It is extremely lucky that there were no injuries. After the incident, organization and coordination were made with the National Company “Railway Infrastructure“, a bus was provided and the passengers were transported.“

After the completion of the investigative actions and restoration activities, traffic in the section has been restored. In the meantime, additional security of the crossing is to be discussed.