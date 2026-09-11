They warned of possible power supply disruptions in settlements in the municipalities of Svoge, Kostinbrod and Godech

The State Electricity System Operator (ESO) notified ERM West that on September 15 and 16, 2026, it will carry out activities to reconstruct a facility at the 110/20 kV substation “Svoge“. The activities at the ESO substation require a change in the electricity supply scheme for electricity consumers in the settlements on the territory of the Svoge municipality and 4 settlements in the Kostinbrod and Godech municipalities, Sofia region.

Due to the change in the electricity supply scheme and the reconstruction activities of the ESO facility during the period from September 15 to 16, 2026, disruptions in the electricity supply to electricity consumers in the Svoge municipality, the villages of Tsarichina and Chibaovtsi, Kostinbrod municipality and the villages of Brakyovtsi and Gintsi, Godech municipality, Sofia region are possible.

ERM Zapad, in its capacity as the operator of the electricity distribution network, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for the implementation of the activities at the ESO facility. The change of the power supply scheme cannot be implemented without operational switching, which leads to short power outages.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service – a chatbot on Viber that allows users to check for outages – both planned and emergency – using a customer number or metering point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold into the Viber search engine.