Electrohold invests 3.8 million euros in Montana region in 2026.

The development of the electricity distribution network in Montana region was the main topic of a working meeting of the management of the Electrohold group with the regional governor Ivan Kamenov and mayors of municipalities in the region, held on October 2.

„The goal of our investments is for people in Montana region to feel a real effect from the modernization of the network - fewer unplanned outages, faster restoration of power supply in case of accidents and more reliable service. That is why we are directing the funds towards the reconstruction and automation of the network and towards new facilities where the need is greatest“, said Eng. Radoslav Tsvetkov, Executive Director of ERM West, part of the Electrohold group

To achieve these goals, ERM West is providing a total of 3,800,000 euros in 2026, of which over 1,300,000 million euros are for the construction of new medium and low voltage facilities – This is twice as much as was invested in this activity last year.

Nearly 540,000 euros are being invested in new facilities and reconstruction of low-voltage networks to achieve reliable power supply in the towns of Lom and Vulchedrum and the villages of Bistrilitsa, Dalgi del, Govezhda, Tsvetkova bara, Stubel, Virove, Ohrid, Erden, Vladimirovo, Barziya, Zanozhene, Gorna Bela Rechka, Spanchevtsi, Zamfir and Tsibar.

Among the projects implemented this year are new transformer stations worth 74,000 euros in the Rakovitsa district in Berkovitsa, and 66,000 euros in the Kosharnik district in Montana. Another new substation is to be built in the Kosharnik district and a new substation in the Iztok district in Varshets.

Nine substations are being rehabilitated in the town of Montana and the villages of Dolni Tsibar, Staliyska Mahala, Septemvriytsi and Kostentsi. The facades and roofs of seven substations in the town of Lom, the villages of Medkovets and the villages of Valchedram, as well as the “Gavril Genovo“ node station, have been waterproofed and repaired.

Nearly 1,280,000 euros are invested in smart meters in the region, and 400,000 euros are planned for the removal of switchboards. 800,000 euros have been provided for the connection of new consumers and producers to the company's electricity distribution network.

The meeting in Montana is the next with representatives of the local government in Western Bulgaria to discuss the investment plans and opportunities for cooperation between Electrohold companies and the executive branch as part of the company's policy of open and active communication with the mayors of municipalities and regional governors in the region.