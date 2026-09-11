Weather on September 12: A sharp turn and storms are coming

Summer temperatures are officially giving way to autumn cooling. Starting Saturday, September 12, we can expect a serious change in the synoptic situation with intense precipitation and a sharp drop in temperatures.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has already announced yellow code for dangerous weather in a total of 13 districts located in the western half of the country. Forecasters warn of a risk of local flash floods, severe thunderstorms and hail. According to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (weather.bg), the sharp change is due to the passage of a cold atmospheric front.

In the mountains, the weather will be extremely dynamic and dangerous for tourism. The development of powerful cumulus-rain clouds with intense precipitation is expected in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 24°C, and at 2000 meters it will drop to 15°C.

On the Black Sea coast, Saturday will start with a moderate wind from the east-southeast, which will shift from the west-northwest by the evening and bring cool air. The maximum temperatures at sea will still remain around 27°C-29°C, and the sea water temperature will be 24°C-25°C. However, a more serious deterioration in the weather along the coast is expected on the night of Sunday.

Experts from Meteo Balkans (meteobalkans.com) add that in the second ten days of September, Mediterranean cyclones will have an impact, which will increase the frequency of precipitation processes mainly over Southern Bulgaria. Citizens are advised to regularly monitor the updates of the maps for hazardous phenomena published in the European Meteoalarm system (meteoalarm.org).