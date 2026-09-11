Shishkov: We have not forgotten about the tunnel under Shipka, it may need to be redesigned

A redesign may be necessary for the tunnel under Shipka, it became known from the words of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov during the parliamentary control.

We have not forgotten about the tunnel under Shipka. It is clear that we will work actively, but it is extremely important for us to have a comprehensive project, said the minister in response to a question from MP Tomislav Donchev (GERB) regarding a bypass road to Gabrovo and a tunnel under Mount Shipka. Shishkov presented information on the project “Bypassing the city of Gabrovo“, part of which is the construction of the tunnel under Mount Shipka with a length of 3.22 km.

The minister noted that currently, due to the fact that the rules for the design and construction of tunnels have been changed, there should already be new requirements for the tunnel under Shipka itself, and this could lead to a serious redesign.

Shishkov pointed out that a full analysis has been made of what can be obtained as European funding and for which sites. Because of the problem with the natural park “Bulgarka“ The EC will not give us European funding at the moment to build the tunnel under Shipka, but for the bypass of Kazanlak we will try to take advantage of European funding, Shishkov added.

Ivan Shishkov also commented that in no way do the administration consider the tunnel under Shipka as a competitor to the route through the Republic Pass. All of Bulgaria - both North and South - has wanted to have connectivity in both parts of the country for a long time. Our government is actively working on absolutely all passes, the minister said.

Shishkov noted the importance of building complete projects, adding that then we will have complete, true connectivity in Bulgaria. When we start giving some money - regardless of whether it is from the republican budget or money from European funding, we must have clarity about a construction and have a complete project, he pointed out. From now on, we will not design and build piecemeal, we will do it truly, meaningfully, connected, because in my opinion and according to “Progressive Bulgaria“ this is the only way to permanently solve all these problems, said Minister Shishkov.