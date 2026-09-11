Radev: The members of the Supreme Judicial Council will be elected according to the old rules, the election should not turn into party games

Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented to journalists on the new proposals for quick loans. "We are preparing comprehensive legal changes that will limit addiction", he explained.

Radev also commented on the upcoming election for a new Supreme Judicial Council. "The members of the Supreme Judicial Council will be elected according to the old rules. The question is not to turn the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council into party games, this will be extremely detrimental to the formation of a new Supreme Judicial Council. If the parties' goal is really to elect the Supreme Judicial Council from among the best candidates, they should not block this process, I hope they will be wise," he explained, adding that a dialogue is underway between the PG and other parliamentary groups.

He was asked how he would comment on the Russian military training in our country. "I have nothing to comment on media publications, these are absolute speculations", Radev was categorical.

He also commented on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the US. "Terrorism has no place in our society, we must fight to limit all manifestations of terrorism, and this is an extremely difficult task", the prime minister said.

Earlier, he awarded the honorary awards "National Diploma" for the 2025/2026 school year, five students with full sixes in the secondary education diploma and the three matriculation exams, including the optional additional one.

"I want to congratulate you on your enormous success, it is the fruit of a lot of work, perseverance, character. I want to emphasize that this is not only your personal success, this is not only satisfaction for your parents. This success of yours is enormous for Bulgaria," said the Prime Minister.

In his words, new technologies are dramatically changing the world and everyone's lives.