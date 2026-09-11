The Danube River level continues to fall

A minimal decrease in the level of the Danube River has been registered in the last 24 hours at all water gauge stations in the Bulgarian section of the river. This was announced by the Executive Agency “Danube River Research and Maintenance“ (IAPPD).

The decrease in the water level varies between 1 and 6 centimeters.

The most significant decrease is near Silistra, where a level of minus 110 centimeters was recorded compared to the conditional zero elevation. Near Ruse, the level is minus 121 centimeters, IAPPD reported.

According to information from the “River Supervision“ Directorate There have been no new cases of stranded vessels in or outside the shipping lane in the last 24 hours.

All restrictions on the passage of vessels along the entire Bulgarian section of the Danube remain in force.

The hydrological situation remains complicated.