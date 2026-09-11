Bulgaria will not join NATO's anti-drone initiative, as it is already implementing a similar project under the EU and this would squander the limited financial capabilities of the Ministry of Defense. This was stated by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov during the parliamentary control in the National Assembly, quoted by BNT.

Atanas Slavov, deputy from the Bulgarian National Assembly: "In Ankara, at the NATO meeting in July, an anti-drone initiative worth 40 billion dollars was announced. Would we join this NATO anti-drone initiative, even though we have some other projects that we are implementing?"

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defense: "We cannot afford, with the available financial resources, to participate in two initiatives of a similar nature. What you mentioned about the 40 billion NATO project, well, we have the same project, and Bulgaria has also applied for participation in the EU. You understand that this duplication does not bring much added value if we participate in all possible projects. We must really approach it in a balanced way, according to our abilities, according to our possibilities and where we can really implement it. I will give you another example. One of these projects is for participation in the S-400 transport aircraft. Yes, yes, but Bulgaria has paid and pays every year for the S-17 strategic transport. You know that we pay hours there. Regarding surveillance with unmanned aerial vehicles. Yes, well, Bulgaria is already participating in such a NATO project to obtain intelligence information from unmanned aerial systems in real time. Of course, we monitor each project and where military expertise deems it necessary for us to get involved and we have the necessary financial resources, we will do so."