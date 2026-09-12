Presidential candidate Ivan Hristanov said on “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“ on BNT that he is not counting on the same electorate, which will also support the candidate duo Gyurov – Kandev. According to him, over the past 36 years, “we have seen many weak presidents“, and stated that his candidacy is that of “a person with experience“.

Ivan Hristanov, presidential candidate: “Bulgaria needs a strong president, because we can't have a strong Bulgaria, to have a strong corrective of the executive and legislative branches, if the president is weak. A presidential candidate, regardless of whether he is in Bulgaria, Greece or the States, must come out and declare himself early. He should come out and say: “I am running for President of the Republic of Bulgaria“, so that people have time to get to know him. To check his wardrobe, to have time to check for dirt and, accordingly, to have a transparent candidate in the elections.“

Ivan Hristanov, presidential candidate: “I want to see strong campaigns, I don't want to see nagging, I don't want childish behavior when it comes to such an important post. I don't want it to be like we're on the beach and throwing sand at each other. This shouldn't be the campaign. I refuse to participate in this type of action.“