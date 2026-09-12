Bulgaria forests: Fires in Stara Zagora, Rila, near Sofia

Around 2000 acres of forest territory are covered by the large fire near the village of Dimovtsi, Stara Zagora region. Forestry officials are also participating in extinguishing it.

The fire initially broke out in an agricultural area - a plum orchard. The situation on the territory of the State Forest Service - Maglizh remains complicated.

At the same time, forest officials are also participating in extinguishing a fire under Tsarev Peak on the territory of the National Park “Rila“. According to preliminary data, the fire broke out as a result of lightning near forest massifs.

A fire alarm has also been issued in the land of Bankya, on the territory of the State Forest Service - Sofia. Dry grasses and bushes are burning. Forestry officials are on site and assisting in extinguishing the fire to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby pine forest.

Authorities are urging people to be careful and to immediately call 112 if they notice smoke or fire.