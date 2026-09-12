Chain accident on Trakia Motorway

A chain accident involving four cars has occurred at km 57 on the "Trakia" motorway in the direction of Burgas, the Ministry of Interior announced to BTA.

No one was seriously injured in the incident. A traffic jam has formed in the area of the incident.

A team of "Traffic Police" is on site, regulating traffic.

The accident has forced the overtaking lane to be temporarily closed, traffic is passing through the active lane.

Drivers are urged to drive with increased caution and at a reasonable speed, the road agency urges.