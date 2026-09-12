Border police officers saved a 5-year-old child

Two officers of the Main Directorate of the "Border Police" became true heroes after saving the life of a 5-year-old child who stopped breathing in Primorsko. Today, September 12, 2026, the press center of the directorate issued an official position in which they express immense gratitude to their employees: “We are proud of you!“. The case was symbolically announced in World First Aid Day to remind us of the great importance of immediate response in critical situations.

Quick response at a critical moment

The incident unfolded after a random citizen stopped border police officers and reported a small child in a helpless state in front of a local hotel. Junior Inspector Angel Mladenov and Miloslav Markov, who were seconded to the area from the GPU-Chiprovtsi, reacted immediately.

On the spot, they found that the child was unresponsive and had stopped breathing. Without any hesitation, the police officers began immediate resuscitation actions. Junior Inspector Mladenov performed artificial respiration, actively assisted by his more experienced colleague Markov. After several minutes of immense tension, the child moved his hand, restored his normal facial color and began to breathe independently.

Gratitude from the heart: “You gave us hope“

The officers remain on place until the arrival of the Emergency team. The child was transported to the hospital, and as of today he has already been discharged in stable condition and is at home with his family. The boy's mother sent an emotional letter to the directorate to thank the rescuers:

The full text of the touching letter of thanks from the mother to the rescuers can be read in the sources.

Professionalism and experience in action

The rescue operation combines youth and many years of experience - Angel Mladenov has been in the system for less than a year, while Miloslav Markov has 23 years of service in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The management expresses sincere admiration for the humanity and high professionalism shown.