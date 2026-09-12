Large fire near the village of Dimovtsi is under control

The situation with the large fire near the village of Dimovtsi, Gurkovo municipality, remains dynamic but controlled. As of 17:22 on September 12, 2026, about 120 people are still working on the ground, doing everything possible to contain the fire. This was officially announced by the regional governor of Stara Zagora Kaloyan Damyanov.

Firefighters, forest officials and numerous volunteers have been mobilized to extinguish the fire. Thanks to their quick response, there is no immediate danger to the population and houses in nearby settlements. Authorities assure that the necessary equipment has been provided to cut through the clearings to stop the spread of the fire in the forest massif.

The fires in Rila are about to be extinguished

Along with the crisis in Stara Zagora, firefighters have made serious progress in the higher parts of the country. The two dangerous The fire in Rila Mountain is now being extinguished. The areas have been bypassed, with teams remaining in place to prevent any possible local resurgence of the fires under the influence of the wind.

The institutions call on citizens to exercise increased caution and absolute vigilance when handling open fires due to the dry and windy weather conditions in the country.

Sources of information: Official statement of the Stara Zagora Regional Administration (statistics and data from Kaloyan Damyanov) and the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection (GDPBZN) (information about the situation in Rila). The text is based on the official reports as of 17:22 on 12.09.2026, available on mvr.bg and sz.government.bg.