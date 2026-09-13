Road conditions in our country: Traffic, repairs and incidents

The road conditions in the country on Sunday morning remain dynamic, with increased traffic on the main roads, reported by the Ministry of Interior and the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency. Drivers should drive with increased caution due to active repair activities and changes in the organization of traffic.

MEASURES OF RIA, CONSTRUCTION AND RENOVATION

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (mvr.bg/sofia/патна-обстановка) reminds drivers to strictly observe the posted signage. After the elimination of the consequences of yesterday's chain accident on the 57th km of the "Trakia" motorway in the direction of Burgas (bnrnews.bg/varna/верижна-катастрофра-тракия), traffic there has now been fully restored in the active and overtaking lanes (api.bg/актуальна-патна-обстановка). In Vratsa, traffic has also been restored on road II-15 Borovan - Mizia in the Altimir region after the completion of the inspections of another road accident (api.bg).

Activities for current maintenance, removal of roadside vegetation and prevention of road facilities in various parts of the republican network continue. Long-term restrictions for trucks over 10 tons are also in force in the Samokov - Novo Selo section on road III-822, with the bypass route via the "Trakia" motorway (api.bg).

Traffic on the borders

According to the General Directorate of the “Border Police“, traffic on the Bulgarian-Turkish border at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint remains heavy for light and heavy goods vehicles entering the country. Crossing the checkpoints with Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia is carried out normally in the morning hours.

The Situation Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (mfa.bg/bg/situationcenter) has issued an important warning for international drivers. They inform that large-scale strikes and blockades by carriers in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina are being prepared, which are expected to seriously affect the land border checkpoints with Bulgaria from September 14.

The ferry platforms at Svishtov – Zimnich and Oryahovo – Becket continue to be out of order due to the critically low level of the Danube River (mvr.bg/press/трафик-граници).

Summary of the Traffic Police and the Fire Department for the past 24 hours

The Traffic Police reports a difficult day on Bulgarian roads. For the past 24 hours, 18 severe crashes. Incidents are 2 people died and others 23 were injured with varying degrees of injuries (mvr.bg/press/patni-proizestvia). The Traffic Police are calling for appropriate speed and distance.

The teams of the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection have responded to 114 fires across the country over the past 24 hours. Thanks to the rapid intervention of firefighters, no citizens were injured, but material damage was caused in 28 of the cases. Most of the incidents involved dry grass and waste in open areas.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross (pss-bg.bg) informs that the morning conditions for mountain tourism in most of the country are good. The morning is clear and calm, but meteorologists warn of the development of cumulonimbus clouds in the afternoon. Short, intense rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in the mountain ranges of Western and Central Bulgaria. Rescuers advise tourists to plan their hikes early in the morning and to avoid open ridges and ridges in the afternoon due to the risk of lightning.