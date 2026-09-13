Yordan Ivanov: In a semi-consolidated democracy like Bulgaria, the concentration of power in the hands of one person can be very dangerous

In a semi-consolidated democracy like Bulgaria, which still carries the trauma of its totalitarian past, the concentration of power in the hands of a single person, regardless of what his name is, can be very dangerous. This was stated by the deputy chairman of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ and a member of parliament from the PG of “Democratic Bulgaria“ Yordan Ivanov in the program “Sunday 150“ on the Bulgarian National Radio.

“The decision to support Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev was unequivocal and taken unanimously. It was long awaited, because our voters demanded that Gyurov and Kandev be the presidential candidate pair“.

According to him, there are two main arguments behind the decision. The first is that Gyurov and Kandev are the only candidates who can prevent President Rumen Radev from closing the circle of his absolute power, since the presidential institution by its nature has a restraining role in relation to the other authorities.

„Our country is under a real threat of not fully participating in the alliances in which we are a member. We have a refusal from the coalition of the willing, a refusal from participation in the anti-missile shield, a refusal from NATO's anti-drone initiatives. It is here that the presidential institution must enter into its holding role“, said the MP.

The second argument, Ivanov pointed out, concerns the very nature of Bulgarian democracy.

“In a semi-consolidated democracy like Bulgaria's, which carries the trauma of its totalitarian past, the concentration of power in the hands of one person is dangerous in principle, regardless of what his name is - Rumen Radev, Boyko Borisov or Todor Zhivkov“, Ivanov emphasized.

In his words, the failure to nominate a candidate from GERB practically turns the election into a bipolar one, and Borisov's party owes an answer to its own voters.

“Boyko Borisov, Yordanka Fandakova and the other people from GERB should clearly say who they will vote for. This question cannot remain unanswered - this is owed to their voters“, the MP stated.

Ivanov also raised the question of the political responsibility of the incumbent president, pointing to a lack of reaction on several sensitive topics.

„We have not heard a reaction from Yotova regarding Ivo Hristov's statement about possible interference in the Bulgarian National Television. The National Security Advisory Council has not been convened either, although constitutionally it should meet once every three months - it has not been convened for a year and a half“, he pointed out.

The Deputy Chairman of the DSB also commented on the upcoming election of a new Supreme Judicial Council, defining it as an important step towards the rule of law, but not as an automatic reform.

„The institution is as valuable as the people in it. We have proposed names with impeccable professional reputations and we categorically do not accept political or party quotas in this selection. The hearings should not be pro forma, and the selection should be made on the principle of merit“, Ivanov emphasized.