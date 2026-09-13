Accident with a victim in Kozloduy

A man from the Kozloduy village of Butan died last night in a traffic accident that occurred at the entrance to the village from the village of Glozhene, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Vratsa announced.

The report of a crashed car was filed at around 01:10 at the Regional Directorate in Kozloduy. Police officers who arrived on the scene found a passenger car “Renault Clio“, owned by a woman from Mezdra, which had left the road and fallen into a roadside ditch.

During an inspection under the car, the lifeless body of the 39-year-old man was discovered. A team from the Kozloduy Emergency Medical Service Branch declared him dead. The body was transported to the “Hristo Botev“ Hospital in Vratsa for autopsy.

According to initial data, the cause of the accident was the driver's loss of control over the vehicle. The prosecutor on duty was notified of the case and pre-trial proceedings were initiated according to the inventory of the Kozloduy Regional Office.