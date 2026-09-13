For some professions, the minimum thresholds for social security contributions are rising by 30%

As of this month, the social security contributions are higher. For some professions, the increase is 30%. 50 companies entrust their accounts to Elena Topalova's accounting office. This month, the costs for salaries and social security contributions are higher, reports bTV.

The reason is that with the new budget from August 1, the state is raising social security contributions for almost all professions.

„For the four people who work for me - my employees, my social security contributions are rising by about 100 - 120 euros per month on average. Separately, I also have to increase their salaries. And the problem is not in the salaries themselves in general and in the expenses — they are actually not that much, but the income is just low“, says Elena Topalova.

The minimum social security income from 550.66 euros becomes 620.20 euros, and the maximum — from 2111.64 euros to 2300 euros. For Ceylan Sali, who is self-insured, this means a jump in contributions from 172 to 194 euros per month.

„About 20 - 22 euros. It's not much, but when we calculate for the whole year, it becomes a sum, which is not very good considering the income we have. I am in the service sector and I would say that it is one of the most affected in the sector, because we are so far behind in terms of payments, unfortunately“, says Ceylan Sali.

In some professions, the increase is significant. For example, for sales representatives, the insurance threshold jumps from 550.60 euros to 771 euros, for cashiers the jump is 165 euros, and for company managers — by over 275 euros.

“In general, it is good, right, to raise salaries, it is good for people to have more income, but, right, we as managers also have to find a way to earn this income from somewhere. Which, respectively, we have to raise the fees of the companies themselves and we are spinning in a vicious circle“, comments Elena Topalova.

“The gray sector continues to not pay itself. We, the regular taxpayers, pay ourselves“, says Ceylan Sali.