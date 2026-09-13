Georg Georgiev: GERB is a desired partner by everyone

"There is no politician who has made his name known without competing with Boyko Borisov. Anyone who wants to have de facto influence in politics starts with Boyko Borisov. And all those in power start and end with GERB because they need a benchmark to surpass and they fail", said former Foreign Minister and MP Georg Georgiev in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

"We have won dozens of elections with clearly designated candidates, we have won the trust of the people by a majority. We have never been afraid of the verdict of the voters, unlike people who hid behind the Election Commission, he added.

On “Sunday 150“ he commented on GERB's decision and answered the questions why GERB refused to nominate its own presidential candidate tandem and are they tired of winning or afraid of losing again?

"This is not missing a match," Georgiev said. And he pointed out that GERB is a desired partner by everyone in this process and "indirectly we will be players":

"But we must be careful that the others who want to work with us know that we always think about national interests and rarely look at party interests, which may be our mistake."

According to him, the topic of supporting a presidential candidate couple is for a political conversation, that there is no way to give unsolicited support:

"While the sabotage campaign of the other right-wing parties continues, to attack GERB and not to concentrate attention on the main opponent, to transfer power and legitimacy to Yotova and PB, negotiate for the Supreme Judicial Council and sabotage Gyurov's campaign. If this is not a lack of political logic, I don't know what is, and they disguise it as "we don't want political headquarters, we want support from the citizens."

The former diplomat No. 1 of Bulgaria also said that the pardon of Petritski Escobar by Iliana Yotova has taken place and they have already teamed up with PP-DB.

"They are fighting, but somehow on the surface, while behind the scenes, negotiations are underway for the Supreme Judicial Council. DB are both opponents of Yotova, and they are speaking out against those who would support Gyurov. If this is not sabotage, I don't see anything else. What do they think, that Yotova is something different from PB? No, these are the same people. The PB will also elect the members of the SJC, and the DB is counting on the PB to admit them and give them a piece of the SJC bone", commented Georg Georgiev.

And he gave an answer to the question of why Boyko Borisov is not running for president:

"Borisov personally measures his strength and has been prevailing in Bulgarian political life for 20 years now. He does not have the inferiority complex of the others, who need to prove themselves and have their legitimation pass through him. In Bulgaria, you become a politician if you have measured your strength with Boyko Borisov."

The former foreign minister also commented on the convening of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) by the president and presidential candidate Iliana Yotova.

"Weeks ago, a reputable international publication warned that there was information about hybrid actions being prepared by Russia on EU territory. We see that what happened in Leipzig and in Bulgari, as well as two Bulgarians detained in Bavaria and this is the third incident with an explosion within a month. The worrying thing is that the Bulgarian government does not take a position on these topics. When questions are raised, we do not receive an answer, including at a closed session for the services," said Georgiev.

He recalled that GERB also requested the convening of the KSNS several times in connection with drones that surfaced on the Bulgarian coast and hybrid actions.

"We and the opposition requested it several times and we do not understand, what is the president's concern about not convening an Advisory Council?"