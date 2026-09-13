Demerdzhiev: The state is preparing a package of measures after the explosions

"Next week, a meeting is planned with Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the identification of specific measures to increase the security of strategic sites in the country. Attention is focused on every site that represents a source of danger". This was stated by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev to the Bulgarian National Radio regarding the explosions in two ammunition depots in the country.

According to Demerdzhiev, the state will take a package of actions to avoid similar cases in the future.

The minister also announced that the results of the expert examinations and the evidence collected so far in the “Petrohan“ case, in which six people died, will probably be announced on Monday. He recalled that there are two investigations: into the deaths of people and into the economic aspect of what happened, the amounts received in the association's accounts.

In connection with the elections, Ivan Demerdzhiev indicated that a National Meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be held on September 17 and the tasks related to the vote will be set there.