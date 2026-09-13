35-year-old man dies while unloading a machine in Karlovo

A tragic incident in a company yard in Karlovo ended with the death of a 35-year-old man, BNT reported.

The accident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. yesterday by calling 112. According to preliminary data, the man was watching the unloading of a specialized machine with a forklift from the side when he was crushed by the machine.

The victim was transported to hospital, but the hospital later reported that he had died.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case at the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Karlovo. All circumstances surrounding the serious work accident are being clarified.