Road reform and conditions in the mountains: Current summary as of September 14, 2026

At the beginning of the week, the situation in the country is developing dynamically, with the emphasis on prepared blockades at border checkpoints, the launched large-scale reform in road control and favorable weather in the mountains. Here is the full morning summary of the key events over the past 24 hours:

Border traffic and blockades: For today, September 14, 2026, large-scale strike actions and effective blockades by freight carriers in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been announced [fakti.bg/bulgaria/1080513-patna-obstanovka-u-nas-trafik-remonti-i-incidenti]. The protests are expected to seriously affect the land border crossings with Bulgaria (mainly the "Kalotina" border crossing) [news.bg/bulgaria/stachka-mozhe-da-blokira-tezhkotovarniya-trafik-na-balkanite-na-14-septemvri.html]. On the Romanian border, the ferries at Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich remain completely stopped due to the critically low levels of the Danube River [bgnes.bg/intenziven-trafik-i-kilometrichni-opashki-na-granicata-s-garciq-tazi-sutrin]. The traffic at the exit for trucks is traditionally intense at the border checkpoints “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ [bgnes.bg/intensiven-trafik-i-kilometerichni-opashki-na-granicata-s-garciq-tazi-sutrin].