Road reform and conditions in the mountains: Current summary as of September 14, 2026

At the beginning of the week, the situation in the country is developing dynamically, with the emphasis on prepared blockades at border checkpoints, the launched large-scale reform in road control and favorable weather in the mountains. Here is the full morning summary of the key events over the past 24 hours:
Border traffic and blockades: For today, September 14, 2026, large-scale strike actions and effective blockades by freight carriers in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been announced [fakti.bg/bulgaria/1080513-patna-obstanovka-u-nas-trafik-remonti-i-incidenti]. The protests are expected to seriously affect the land border crossings with Bulgaria (mainly the "Kalotina" border crossing) [news.bg/bulgaria/stachka-mozhe-da-blokira-tezhkotovarniya-trafik-na-balkanite-na-14-septemvri.html]. On the Romanian border, the ferries at Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich remain completely stopped due to the critically low levels of the Danube River [bgnes.bg/intenziven-trafik-i-kilometrichni-opashki-na-granicata-s-garciq-tazi-sutrin]. The traffic at the exit for trucks is traditionally intense at the border checkpoints “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ [bgnes.bg/intensiven-trafik-i-kilometerichni-opashki-na-granicata-s-garciq-tazi-sutrin].
- Summary of the Traffic Police and reform in the Ministry of Interior: Over the past 24 hours, dozens of minor incidents have been registered in the country, including temporary traffic congestion on the I-4 Sheremetyevo - Veliko Tarnovo road due to a traffic accident [api.bg/bg/aktualna-putna-obstanovka]. The large-scale government road safety reform has officially started, in which nearly 200 staff from the State Traffic Inspectorate and the Bulgarian Highway Traffic Safety Administration are being cut, and their actual road control functions are being transferred directly to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for stricter checks through toll cameras [fakti.bg/bulgaria/1080542-reforma-na-pata-sakrashtavat-blizo-200-shtata-elektronni-globi-i-nov-kontrol-chrez-tol-sistemata, fakti.bg/bulgaria/1080549-georgi-peev-chast-ot-dai-i-tol-upravlenieto-preminavat-kam-mvr].
- API Repairs and Measures: Today (September 14), a temporary traffic organization is being introduced on certain sections of the I-6 road in the Pernik and Kyustendil districts due to the replacement of security cameras [api.bg/bg/novini]. Drivers should drive with increased caution.
- Conditions for tourism in the mountains: The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) reports excellent conditions for mountain trekking [bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1200470-dobri-sa-usloviyata-za-turizam-v-planinite-saobshtiha-ot-planinskata-spasitelna]. The weather in most of the massifs is sunny and calm, with temperatures between 8 and 15 degrees in the higher parts [bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1200470-dobri-sa-usloviyata-za-turizam-v-planinite-saobshtiha-ot-planinskata-spasitelna]. In the afternoon, short-term cumulus clouds are possible over Western Bulgaria [bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1200470-dobri-sa-usloviyata-za-turizam-v-planinite-saobshtiha-ot-planinskata-spasitelna]. Facilities and lifts are operating according to schedule.