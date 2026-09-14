Rescue operation in Osogovska Mountain

On Sunday, a team of the Mountain Rescue Service conducted a rescue operation in the area of the village of Tservena Yabalka, Osogovska Mountain, after a report of an accident with a 40-year-old ATV driver.

The man was injured in the incident and reported chest pain. The mountain rescuers promptly reached the victim and provided him with first aid, and the need for specialized medical transport was assessed.

The assistance of an air ambulance was requested through the Mountain Rescue Service Headquarters to transport the victim for additional medical examination and treatment.