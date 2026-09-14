I made a decision to leave the GERB Party and the party's structures. I do not do it with disappointment, conflict or a desire to cross out the years behind me. On the contrary, I am leaving with gratitude and respect for the people with whom I walked this path. I am grateful to Gen. Boyko Borisov for the trust and support over the years. This is what Martin Harizanov wrote on Facebook.

"I am grateful to everyone with whom we worked side by side, argued, won difficult battles, did good things, helped where we were needed. We created friendships that for me never depended on a party membership card.

I do not regret a single day of this period. On the contrary. I am most proud of the time when it was difficult. When many people were afraid to openly declare their position and their affiliation with GERB, we in Vratsa did not hide. That is when we built one of the strongest youth structures and we have not stopped working since then. We were on the ground, among the people, behind causes that matter to the region. This cannot be erased and there is no reason to deny it.

I never wanted politics to be my profession. I entered it for one clear reason, to have more opportunities to be useful to the Vratsa region. For the place where I live, where my children grow up and which has paid and continues to pay the price of being underestimated for too long.

I did what I could. Sometimes I succeeded, sometimes not. But I am calm about one thing - I have never stood on the sidelines and I have never waited for someone else to do the hard work for me. I want to be very clear about my decision today. I am not leaving to “repaint“.

I am not changing my beliefs and I am not looking for a place in yet another political project. Anyone who knows me knows that this is not my way. I am choosing to continue in a different direction with new business ventures, ideas and projects that I want to have the time, freedom and energy to develop to the end."