Poverty line increases to 443 euros

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation met to discuss the new poverty line for 2027. An agreement was reached that it will be 443 euros for 2026. This is 52 euros more than the current threshold.

The poverty line determines the monthly benefits of over 800 thousand people with permanent disabilities. Access to other social benefits is also related to it.

The NCTC is also considering two more proposals for changes to the Labor Code. The first concerns fixed-term employment contracts in the case of maternity, parenthood and adoption. The idea is that for protection time, for example, the contract should be valid until the end of maternity leave.

The second is that the permit regime for hiring persons from 16 to 18 years old should be replaced with prior notification to the Labor Inspectorate.

The Chairman of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions Plamen Dimitrov said that it should be discussed whether there should be emergency measures for fuel compensation. "What has been happening in recent weeks is especially worrying for us. There is nothing foreseen in Budget 2026 on this topic. We think it is good to discuss whether there is such an intention, whether there is such a need", he said. Minister of Finance Galab Donev agreed to discuss this issue.