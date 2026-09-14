Cool and cloudy first day of school across the country

NIMH warns of light precipitation in Western and Central Bulgaria on September 15

Comparatively cool and dynamic weather awaits students and teachers for the first day of school in , according to the official forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Throughout the day, cloud cover over the country will be variable, with significant precipitation more often.

In some places, mainly in the mountains and mountainous regions of Western and Central Bulgaria (including Sofia, Pernik and Montana), mainly light and short-term rain showers are expected around the beginning of the school celebrations in the morning [nova.bg/news/view/2026/09/13/551230 "Нова Телевизия", nrd.bg/24/24528587 "NRD"]. In the eastern half of the country, the weather will be significantly calmer and without precipitation, although local fog or low cloudiness are possible in the lowlands in the morning [btvnovinite.bg/predavania/tazi-sabota-i-nedelia/kakvo-vreme-ni-ochakva-na-parvija-ucheben-den-kade-shte-vali-i-kade-shte-e-slanchevo-na-15-septemvri.html "bTV Новините"].

The wind in Eastern Bulgaria will be from the northeast and will be weak to moderate [www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1203338-prognoza-za-vremeto]. Temperatures in the morning will show a noticeable autumnal cooling, with the prevailing minimum values being between 10° and 15° (in Sofia about 7°–8°) [nrd.bg/24/24528587, nova.bg/news/view/2026/09/13/551230]. Afternoon maximum temperatures will reach levels between 22° and 27° [btvnovinite.bg/bulgaria/vremeto-do-kraja-na-septemvri-ot-esenno-zahlazhdane-do-letni-temperaturi-ot-30-gradusa.html "bTV News"]. Along the Black Sea coast, maximum thermometers will read around 23°-25°, and the sea water temperature will remain high – up to 24°-25° [www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1203338-prognoza-za-vremeto]. Forecasters are reassuring that as of Wednesday the clouds will disperse and a gradual warming will begin, which will bring summer temperatures back to 30 degrees over the weekend [vremeto.dir.bg/novini/prognoza-za-vremeto-ot-nimh-postepenno-zatoplyane-ot-sryada "Dir.bg"].