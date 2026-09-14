Minister Demerdzhiev ordered an inspection of ammunition warehouses in the country

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev ordered an inspection of ammunition warehouses in our country after the explosions in “EMKO”, Nova TV reports.

“The instructions are not only from the Ministry of the Interior, not only it is competent in this case. The inspection covers the way in which security should be carried out, not the security itself. During the inspections, we are now identifying gaps. I will personally inform Mr. Gebrev about this. I say again that this does not concern only him. Therefore, joint teams will be created that will tour and inspect each of these sites on the territory of the country, and will give detailed instructions. The National Security Agency and the Ministry of Defense are also competent in the matter. Not only must the minimum standards be followed, but adequate measures must be taken to protect these sites”, Demerdzhiev added to journalists.

According to him, there is no discrepancy in the data provided by the Ministry of Interior regarding the explosions. His comment came after on Sunday, on the air of the program “Na Fokus”, the owner of the plant Emilian Gebrev stated that someone had misled Demerdzhiev into talking about sabotage and neglect of the work at the plant.

”We have not said that there was no human intervention, but that we will check all versions. We emphasized that there is underestimation not only at ”EMKO”, but also at all those who manage and guard such warehouses. Such activity is obviously dangerous. "Obviously, the situation in which the world finds itself, not only Bulgaria, creates sources of increased danger and security must be taken into account. It is also important how these extremely dangerous substances and objects are stored," Demerdzhiev explained to journalists. He added that the recordings from the cameras have been downloaded and are being reviewed.