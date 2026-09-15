Minister Georgi Valchev to students: Be curious. Ask, search and do not be afraid to make mistakes

The Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, congratulated students, teachers, principals and parents on the beginning of the new school year. In his address for September 15, he emphasized the curiosity of children, the role of teachers and the need for a strong connection between the school and the family, Nova TV reported.

According to Valchev, the school should not simply provide ready-made answers, but teach children to discover them themselves, ask questions, defend their position and at the same time respect different opinions.

„Be curious. Ask, search, try and don't be afraid to make mistakes“, the Minister urged the students, quoted by the MES press center. According to him, the meaning of education is not only in memorizing the correct answers, but in acquiring the ability to find them independently.

Valchev thanked the teachers for their daily efforts, which often go unnoticed – to keep the children's attention, to motivate them, to be demanding without discouraging them, and to find an approach to each student. It is this constant work, according to him, that turns the teaching profession into a mission.

The Minister of Education also emphasized the importance of other pedagogical specialists and directors, whose task is to build working teams in educational institutions.

A special emphasis in his message is the partnership between parents and teachers. Valchev called on teachers to actively seek dialogue with families, as trust between the two sides increases the opportunity for each child to develop their potential.

The Minister thanked the parents for their trust and efforts and called on the school and the family to continue working together so that children grow up confident, knowledgeable and able to determine their own path.

Valchev also addressed the first-graders who are crossing the school threshold for the first time. He wished them to meet teachers who will make them love knowledge, find new friends and feel that the school is their second home.

The Minister also greeted kindergartens, sports educational institutions, private schools and kindergartens, as well as Bulgarian Sunday schools abroad.

„Good luck in the new school year!“, concluded Prof. Georgi Valchev.