Yesterday, the presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov visited Haskovo as part of his election tour. He was accompanied by Yasen Kolev - municipal councilor in Haskovo and MP Georgi Georgiev. At his meeting with citizens, Kostadinov was greeted with shouts of “Victory”. The three came to the city center after a prayer service in the Orthodox church “St. Dimitar” in Haskovo. Kostadin Kostadinov expressed his satisfaction with the celebrations on Mount Sheinovets near Svilengrad, related to the city's holiday and the beginning of the Balkan War, which he visited earlier today.

"It was very real and very sincere. I am glad that people understand that freedom is not a given to us, but that our ancestors gave their lives for it", Kostadinov said to the gathered crowd.

In his speech to those present, the candidate emphasized the role of the presidential institution and his understanding of national sovereignty.

"If I am elected, Bulgaria will for the first time have not just a Bulgarian president, but a head of state who will defend the country's national interests and sovereignty", Kostadinov said. According to him, the views of leading British and European politicians are that the EU should become a single state, in which the member states should lose the last remnants of their monetary, military and financial sovereignty.

"The backstage is trying to create the illusion that the presidential elections have been decided and there is no point in voting. There is a point because everything is in our hands. In the parliamentary elections, the current Prime Minister, Mr. Rumen Radev, managed to deceive the Bulgarian voters by promising them to fight the oligarchy, protect our monetary sovereignty and stop impoverishment. None of his promises have been fulfilled. In fact, these were not even his promises. These are our messages, these are the goals of "Vazrazhdane", which we have been talking about for years. Mr. Rumen Radev is so defending Turkey's interests in energy and road construction that it is appropriate to ask ourselves whether he is a Bulgarian Prime Minister or a Turkish governor. And isn't it time for his party "Progressive Bulgaria" to be renamed "Progressive Turkey"? This same prime minister, or governor, supports Ms. Yotova for president. Draw your own conclusions about whose interests he and she will defend. Bulgaria's or other countries', said Kostadin Kostadinov to the applauding and supporting citizens of Haskovo.

In his words, the presidential institution should be a factor in protecting national interests, and the head of state should put Bulgaria's interests first.

In the upcoming presidential elections on October 25. “Vazrazhdane“ is nominating Kostadin Kostadinov for president, and the candidate for vice president is MEP Petar Volgin.

"If we receive these over 1.4 million votes that Mr. Radev stole from us with his lies on April 19, we will not only have a truly independent president, but also a president who can say "No!" to foreign interests. If "Vazrazhdane" receives this support, we will not only have a president and vice president, but Bulgaria will also become number one in Europe! So vote, nothing has been decided! Don't let them lie to you again!", added Kostadinov.

The visit to Haskovo is part of the presidential candidate couple's tour and meetings with citizens in various cities in the country. From "Vazrazhdane" define the main focuses of their campaign such as national sovereignty, the independence of Bulgaria, a strong army and stable borders.

During the meeting, Kostadinov spoke with citizens and presented his views on the role of the future president and the development of the country. He signed autographs and presented the citizens with a textbook for children on "Homeland Studies" for grades 1-4, of which he himself is the author.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice with number 11!

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