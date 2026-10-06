Mirchev demanded a hearing of Radev for the ships

„Democratic Bulgaria“ demanded an extraordinary hearing in parliament of the National Security Agency, the „Military Intelligence“ Service, the State Agency „Intelligence“, the Minister of Defense and Prime Minister Rumen Radev due to the merchant ships hit by drones in the Black Sea.

The request was made by the co-chairman of „Yes, Bulgaria“ and MP from the parliamentary group of the DB Ivaylo Mirchev. He also insists that President Yotova urgently convene the National Security Advisory Council.

„We insist that President Yotova urgently convene the National Security Advisory Council“, said Mirchev.

According to him, the request to the head of state has been made more than once. Mirchev warned that if the president again refuses to convene the National Security Advisory Council, this will confirm his “unsuitability for the position“ that he holds and for which he is running.

Two ships were hit in the Bulgarian economic zone

Rumen Radev has called a meeting with representatives of the institutions due to the incident with the two ships in the Bulgarian economic zone in the Black Sea. According to data cited by him, the attack was carried out at around 3 am with sea and air drones.

One ship has sunk, and the search for sailors from the crew continues. 11 Turkish and 7 Indian citizens have been rescued. Rumen Radev described the attack as unacceptable and a gross violation of international law.

The proposed hearing should clarify the actions of the services and institutions in connection with the incident, as well as the security measures in the Bulgarian economic zone. “Democratic Bulgaria“ does not indicate a specific date for the meeting, and the decision to include it in the parliamentary agenda is pending.

Sources: dnes.bg