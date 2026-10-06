Varna Regional Governor: Crew of one ship rescued

Two sailors are seriously injured after attack on two ships in the Black Sea off the Bulgarian coast. One has severe burns, and the other has a head injury. This was announced by Varna Regional Governor Mario Smrkov at a briefing.

The sailor with burns will be transported to the Burn Clinic at the Military Medical Academy. The other injured person will also receive medical assistance. The remaining crew members will be examined. According to Smrkov, the sailors are Indian and Turkish citizens.

The crew of one ship was rescued

The crew of the ship that remained adrift was evacuated with the help of a Bulgarian ro-ro ship that was near the scene of the incident. The rescued sailors were taken on board, and are traveling to the coast by a Border Police cutter and a Navy vessel.

„The bad news is that we do not know what the cargo of the other ship was. We are trying to find out“, said Varna Regional Governor Mario Smrkov.

The ship that remained adrift was transporting grain. According to Smrkov, no serious pollution is expected from it for now. The cargo of the sunken ship, however, has not yet been clarified.

The search for the sailors from the sunken ship continues

There is no confirmed information about the crew of the sunken ship. According to unconfirmed reports, life jackets have been spotted around the vessel. The search operation continues, but so far there has been no result.

It was previously reported that the attack affected two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone of the Black Sea. One sank, and a fire broke out on board the other, after which its crew left the vessel and was taken by the Bulgarian ship “Dioscuria“.

Sources: news.bg