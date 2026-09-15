Serious accident involving three cars in Sliven region, two killed

A serious traffic accident occurred on the Sliven - Krushare road. The signal was received at around 14:40, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sliven announced.

Police, fire and emergency teams were immediately sent to the scene.

According to initial data, three cars were involved in the accident. Two people died, and two others were transported to the Sliven Central Emergency Medical Service.

The movement of vehicles between the junction for the village of Gergevets and the road junction “Yambolska detelina” /approach to road I-6/ is stopped.

Traffic police teams are regulating traffic and directing vehicles along detour routes - along road I-6 and through the village of Gergevets.

The detour route is Kamen – Zhelyu Voivoda – Kaloyanovo. Traffic is regulated by traffic police, the "Road Infrastructure" Agency announced.