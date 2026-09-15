Presidential candidate Ivan Hristanov announced Assoc. Prof. Dr. Stoyanka Cherkezova as his vice-presidential candidate.

He and Cherkezova are running in the elections as an independent presidential candidate pair, nominated by the Initiative Committee.

The chairman of the Initiative Committee is musician Denis Rizov. Among the founders are TV presenter Natalia Simeonova, musician Vasil Gyurov, Prof. Todor Todorov, Assoc. Prof. Yosif Yosifov, as well as teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs and people from small towns.

The motto of Hristanov's campaign is “The President of the People“. His headquarters state that the campaign follows the very idea with which it was created - to be promoted and supported by people with different professional and life paths, and not by party headquarters.